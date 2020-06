June News round-up

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?ROOL updates DDE29b to DDE29c Deep learning library ported to RISC OS Read how Acorn and ARM have saved Apple.Wi-fi Sheep reviews OS for Raspberry Pi, including RISC OS Select on youtube Elesar has updated their Debian build for Titanium on GitHub or you can buy a new SD card ROOL releases a new SD image for Raspberry Pi to download Apple ditches Intel for ARM Archive 24:6 is sent to subscribers. You can read it free online . This is the final 'Nagel' issue and it goes out with a bang with 60 pages and full colour!