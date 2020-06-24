log in | register | forums
June News round-up

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:55, 24/6/2020 |
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?

ROOL updates DDE29b to DDE29c
 
Deep learning library ported to RISC OS
 
Read how Acorn and ARM have saved Apple.
 
Wi-fi Sheep reviews OS for Raspberry Pi, including RISC OS Select on youtube
 
Elesar has updated their Debian build for Titanium on GitHub or you can buy a new SD card.
 
ROOL releases a new SD image for Raspberry Pi to download
 
Apple ditches Intel for ARM
 
Archive 24:6 is sent to subscribers. You can read it free online. This is the final 'Nagel' issue and it goes out with a bang with 60 pages and full colour!
 
