



RISC OS Direct Videos -1. Getting started with RISC OS Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:58, 1/5/2020 | Retro, Reviews











The first video is 12 minutes along and covers how to setup a Raspberry Pi with the RISC OS Direct build of RISC OS. The video cuts between Tom talking and lots of tutorial content showing how t set things up and screenshots.



The video assumes that you are new coming to RISC OS but have a basic level of Computer literacy with some platform and want to run RISC OS on a Raspberry Pi.



Tom starts with a bit of a historical overview and context about where RISC OS comes from.



The video steps through downloading RISC OS from the RISC OS Developments website and creating an SD card using Mac, Windows or Linux. The video shows how to do this on a Mac and then setup the Rapsberry Pi with advice on keyboard, mouse, display and ethernet cable.



The video tutorial shows up booting into RISC OS and then goes into the details on how the UI, toolbar works. The Icon Bar icons are all fully explained including shut down and restart.



Overall, Tom does an excellent job in this first video of showing how to setup RISC OS and making it sound appealing and interesting.



The next video covers setting up and the User Interface.



Youtube link for video



This is the first in a series of free videos on YouTube, aimed at encouraging new users to try RISC OS. It is hosted by Tom Williamson (who we interviewed in 2016). Tom runs the wifi sheep youtube channel.The first video is 12 minutes along and covers how to setup a Raspberry Pi with the RISC OS Direct build of RISC OS. The video cuts between Tom talking and lots of tutorial content showing how t set things up and screenshots.The video assumes that you are new coming to RISC OS but have a basic level of Computer literacy with some platform and want to run RISC OS on a Raspberry Pi.Tom starts with a bit of a historical overview and context about where RISC OS comes from.The video steps through downloading RISC OS from the RISC OS Developments website and creating an SD card using Mac, Windows or Linux. The video shows how to do this on a Mac and then setup the Rapsberry Pi with advice on keyboard, mouse, display and ethernet cable.The video tutorial shows up booting into RISC OS and then goes into the details on how the UI, toolbar works. The Icon Bar icons are all fully explained including shut down and restart.Overall, Tom does an excellent job in this first video of showing how to setup RISC OS and making it sound appealing and interesting.The next video covers setting up and the User Interface. RISC OS Direct Videos -1. Getting started with RISC OS arawnsley (12:12 1/5/2020)

markee174 (17:44 1/5/2020)

Andrew Rawnsley Message #124816, posted by arawnsley at 12:12, 1/5/2020 R-Comp chap

Posts: 532 The article repeatedly refers to "Chris" from the second sentence onwards. But in the first sentence, it (correctly) refers to Tom Williamson.



Unless I'm being daft, a quick "F4" in Edit is needed to search/replace "Chris" with "Tom". [ Log in to reply ] Mark Stephens Message #124817, posted by markee174 at 17:44, 1/5/2020, in reply to message #124816 Member

Posts: 68 Fixed. Thanks for pointing out.... [ Log in to reply ]

