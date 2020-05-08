log in | register | forums
RISC OS Direct Videos -2. Setting up and User interface

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:22, 8/5/2020 | ,
 
Video 2 picks up from the introductory video which showed up how to setup a Raspberry Pi with RISC OS and gave us a very brief overview about how to use it.


 
The style is the same as the first video, with Tom talking us through how to use RISC OS.
 
The video starts with some trouble-shooting on how to press escape to avoid the issue of RISC OS hanging on startup if no Ethernet connection present. This is enabled by default in the RISC OS Direct build. Tom shows how to disable NetWorking to avoid this happening again.
 
Mouse, Time and Date, keyboard layout, screen modes, sound are all carefully walked through. Themes are introduced.
 
Next RISC OS windows operations are covered. Tom relates this to how other systems works so it should not seem so alien.
 
Menus and File Menus are now covered. These are all shown visually in action with Tom explaining how it all works.
 
Pinboard and Apps are explained and Tom shows how to add shortcuts to the pinboard.
 
!Edit is used as an example of how to run and use a RISC OS application. He also covers how to save a file with Drag and Drop.
 
This video covers a lot of material that newcomers might find complex in a clear and accessible way.
 
The next video will cover games and emulation.
 
Video on youtube
 
