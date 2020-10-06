Impression Free newsletters

With Impression Style now freely available and running on cheap modern hardware and Impression being actively developed, the Impression family is back as a serious DTP contender.
To help you get to grips with Impression, Chris Hall has started publishing a set of free newsletters in Pdf format and notes on his site
Newsletter 1 was published in November 2019. It includes a very detailed history of the Impression family of Products. It also gets into some detail on Aemulor and getting Impression-X to run. If you are new to Impression, this is an excellent place to start.
Newsletter 2 was published in November 2020. It covers Impression-X and Impression Style in separate sections. The new features being added to Impression-X release 5 are covered in detail and there is some nice tutorial material on printing from PDF, bugs lists and even some suggestions for wishlist features to add.
Newsletter 3 appeared in July 2020. It focuses on Impression-X and the improvements to JPEG handling. There is also a nice comparison on Style versus Publisher.
If you are looking for some information on the Impression range of products, both newsletters contain a great deal of information in a free and easy to digest format.