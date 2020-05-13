Amcog games packs to keep you entertained in lockdown

If you are feeling bored in the lockdown and looking for something to do, then Elesar may be able to help. They have put together 2 different bundles of Amcog games, with some nice discounts for you to buy online.
Both bundles are £19.99 each. Or you can buy both for a further discount at £29.98 and Elesar will also donate 10 pounds to Medecins Sans Frontieres
The Puzzle collection consists of the 3 games Legends of Magic, Mop Tops and Escape from the Arcade.
The Space collection includes Star mine, Xeroid and Protector.
You can read our reviews of Star Mine and Escape from the Arcade and also learn more about AmCog games.
Puzzle collection
Space collection