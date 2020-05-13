log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Baby steps... (PP:9)
- RISC OS Direct Videos -3. Gaming and emulation (News:)
- Quite addictive this RiscPC stuff. (Gen:44)
- Amcog games packs to keep you entertained in lockdown (News:)
- RPCEmu 0.9.3 (Gen:2)
- RISC OS Direct Videos -2. Setting up and User interface (News:)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Gavin Wraith) (News:)
- RISC OS Direct Videos -1. Getting started with RISC OS (News:2)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Rob Sprowson) (News:)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Steve Fryatt) (News:)
Related articles
- April News round-up
- Episode VI - Return of the JFPatch
- March News round-up
- RIP Jim Nagel - Computer Shopper to Archive
- Wakefield show postponed due to COVID-19
- February News Round-up
- Archive Magazine website gets a quiet facelift
- January News Round-up
- Rougol kicks off the new decade with a new venue and a talk by Richard Brown
- December News round-up
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Amcog games packs to keep you entertained in lockdown
 

Amcog games packs to keep you entertained in lockdown

Posted by Mark Stephens on 12:51, 13/5/2020 |
 
If you are feeling bored in the lockdown and looking for something to do, then Elesar may be able to help. They have put together 2 different bundles of Amcog games, with some nice discounts for you to buy online.

Both bundles are £19.99 each. Or you can buy both for a further discount at £29.98 and Elesar will also donate 10 pounds to Medecins Sans Frontieres
 
The Puzzle collection consists of the 3 games Legends of Magic, Mop Tops and Escape from the Arcade.
 
The Space collection includes Star mine, Xeroid and Protector.
 
You can read our reviews of Star Mine and Escape from the Arcade and also learn more about AmCog games.
 
Puzzle collection
Space collection
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Amcog games packs to keep you entertained in lockdown
  