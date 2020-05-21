



The future of Archive magazine Posted by Mark Stephens on 19:02, 21/5/2020 | News



The sad death of Jim Nagel has deprived us all of a great advocate for RISC OS and an alround nice guy. It also left a question mark over the future of Archive magazine.



The family of Jim Nagel have been busy talking to many people in the Community and sent out an email to all Archive subscribers with updates tonight.



In the short-term, Jim's sons (Bart and Chris) will be completing the partly finished issue 6. This will be sent out to all subscribers and will also be a fitting tribute to Jim. If you would like to get an article in the edition, time to get scribbling.



The longer term is more vague. Bart and Chris do not wish to continue the magazine long-term. But they would definitely like to see it continue. They would love to hear from anyone interested in becoming the editor.



DVD 23+ was left unfinished by Jim's death and there are no current plans to complete this unless someone would like to volunteer. They would really like to make this happen



Keith Johnson will be continuing to run the archive-on-line mailing list.



We wish the Nagel brothers all the best in putting together this special issue (which we hope will not be the last). We look forward to reviewing it in the near future...



