



Do you have any short anecdotes about Jim Nagel? Posted by Mark Stephens on 15:33, 27/5/2020 | News



If you do, then Jim's sons Bart and Chris would love to hear from you. We sadly lost Jim in March and so his sons are completing the partially completed Issue 6 for him. They would like to include your contributions in it.



Jim always used to like a short anecdote about the writer to accompany each article. So it seems very appropriate to turn the spotlight back on Jim for his final edition.



Any short anecdotes, Interesting or funny bits and pieces, memories, jokes, whatever you like.

This issue is in final preparations so put fingers fingers to keyboard now and drop them an email at bart+archivemag AT trembly.net



