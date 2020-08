Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?RISC OS Developments releases a new version of Iris to its subscribers. Watch Tony Cheal's talk at Rougol about his Ace days.R-Comp releases !MusicMan and !MusicCD - v2.22.Watch Tom Williamson's talk to Rougol on Youtube Impression Newsletter 3 is available WROCC have been producing some very nice monthly newsletters to download GCC 4.7.4 release 5 is available