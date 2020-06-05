If you have been busy watching the new browsers Iris and OWB develop for RISC OS, you may have forgotten about NetSurf. This started life on RISC OS and is now multi-platform (with versions for Windows and Linux as well as Haiku, Amiga, and Atari. The last big release was July 2019.
NetSurf should run on any RISC OS 4,5 or 6 machine and includes all the required System libraries. If you already have an older version, it is a simple drag and drop replacement.
The RISC OS specific version adds a new Page Info URL bar icon and window, better scaling, and moves several items of functionality into the core where it is likely to be better supported.
Overall this release adds some minor HTML updates, lots of refactoring, minor improvements and fixes. It also moves the JavaScript library used to Duktape 2.4.0
I gave it a quick spin on my Titanium and it remains a fast, and stable browser. I still found JavaScript support to still be partial, so you will still need Iris and OWB for these types of sites.
It is great to see NetSurf continue to evolve and it definitely deserves a space on your Icon Bar. NetSurf website
|NetSurf reaches version 3.10
|nunfetishist (11:06 5/6/2020)
markee174 (13:05 5/6/2020)
arawnsley (15:31 5/6/2020)
Bucksboy (08:32 6/6/2020)
Elesar (08:41 6/6/2020)
Rob Kendrick
|Message #124866, posted by nunfetishist at 11:06, 5/6/2020
Today's phish is trout a la creme.
Posts: 506
|Thanks for the news article!
Two corrections: s/Netsurf/NetSurf/ (throughout) and s/lightly/likely/
|[ Log in to reply ]
Mark Stephens
|Message #124867, posted by markee174 at 13:05, 5/6/2020, in reply to message #124866
|Member
Posts: 73
|Done. Thanks for spotting.
|[ Log in to reply ]
Andrew Rawnsley
|Message #124868, posted by arawnsley at 15:31, 5/6/2020, in reply to message #124866
|R-Comp chap
Posts: 535
|This isn't meant as a criticism, but rather as a "trying to understand...".
Ever since NS 3 (I think), each version has announced improved JS via updates to Duktape etc. However, I haven't knowingly seen it ever actually *do* anything JS-wise (the option is turned on).
Am I right in thinking that it doesn't actually interact with any page elements, so is only useful for (effectively) determining a path of (noscript) vs (script) on sites which offer a choice? In other words, it'll execute code but will output to NULL for everything, but won't go the (noscript) route?
Or have I completely misunderstood what it is doing, and how to activate/use it?
I ask because duktape 2.4 seems quite capable as a JS engine, and Netsurf has a pretty nice DOM implementation, but I've never (knowingly) seen the two working together.
[Edited by arawnsley at 15:33, 5/6/2020]
|[ Log in to reply ]
George Greenfield
|Message #124869, posted by Bucksboy at 08:32, 6/6/2020, in reply to message #124868
|Member
Posts: 71
|I m with Andrew here (likewise mystified): I upgraded to 3.10 a few days ago and immediately activated and tested the JS option (as I generally do with each new version), but AFAICS, as before, JS remains completely non operational. Does it work on other platforms I wonder?
[Edited by Bucksboy at 08:34, 6/6/2020]
|[ Log in to reply ]
Robert Sprowson
|Message #124870, posted by Elesar at 08:41, 6/6/2020, in reply to message #124866
|Member
Posts: 20
Thanks for the news article!I was poised to submit a bug report for a redraw problem at the top of the hotlist window, but now I rubbed my eyes I see it's gained a search facility (hence white background). Nice touch & great work on 3.10 - thanks.
|[ Log in to reply ]
