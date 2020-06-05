  NetSurf reaches version 3.10

If you have been busy watching the new browsers Iris and OWB develop for RISC OS, you may have forgotten about NetSurf. This started life on RISC OS and is now multi-platform (with versions for Windows and Linux as well as Haiku, Amiga, and Atari. The last big release was July 2019.NetSurf should run on any RISC OS 4,5 or 6 machine and includes all the required System libraries. If you already have an older version, it is a simple drag and drop replacement.The RISC OS specific version adds a new Page Info URL bar icon and window, better scaling, and moves several items of functionality into the core where it is likely to be better supported.Overall this release adds some minor HTML updates, lots of refactoring, minor improvements and fixes. It also moves the JavaScript library used to Duktape 2.4.0I gave it a quick spin on my Titanium and it remains a fast, and stable browser. I still found JavaScript support to still be partial, so you will still need Iris and OWB for these types of sites.It is great to see NetSurf continue to evolve and it definitely deserves a space on your Icon Bar.