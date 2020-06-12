What RISC OS games have you been playing in Lockdown?

The chances are you may have been spending more of your work and leisure time at home in the last few months. I have been using some of the time to catch-up on some RISC OS games.
There is a whole range of free and commercial games available for RISC OS. The RISC OS Direct version of RISC OS 5 comes with an enhanced range of games, including Doom, and emulators to play older games on RISC OS 26 bit, BBC and DOS.
The RISC OS packaging project has a large number of free games ports and JASPP has rescued lots of formerly commercial games and made them freely available.
You can still but the back catalogue of 'The fourth Dimension' games from CJEmicro's, and AMCOG continues to produce original games.
So what games have you been playing or rediscovering?