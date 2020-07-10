log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Archive 24:6 reviewed (News:)
- Adventures in Optimisation - Audio mixing (News:3)
- India (Prog:1)
- RISC OS interview with Gavin Smith (News:1)
- Rougol talk goes remote for Lockdown (News:3)
- NetSurf reaches version 3.10 (News:15)
- Archive 24:6 is 'in the post' and free to read online (News:1)
- June News round-up (News:)
- Baby steps... (PP:24)
- ROOL releases PI RC16 (News:)
Related articles
- Rougol talk goes remote for Lockdown
- NetSurf reaches version 3.10
- RISC OS Direct Videos -3. Gaming and emulation
- RISC OS Direct Videos -2. Setting up and User interface
- RISC OS Direct Videos -1. Getting started with RISC OS
- Amcog Games Scuba Hunter reviewed
- Drag'n'Drop Winter 2020 edition reviewed
- Moving to RPCEmu for RISC OS on my Mac
- RISC OS Direct RISC OS release - first impressions
- Amcog's latest game Star Mine reviewed
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Archive 24:6 reviewed
 

Archive 24:6 reviewed

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:39, 10/7/2020 |
 
Archive 24:6 has now been sent out to subscribers (in a nice biodegradable poly bag). This is a landmark issue in a number of ways. With the sad death of Jim Nagel earlier this year, the edition has been finished off by Jim's sons as a tribute to Jim. So this is the last Nagel edited edition and the last magazine in Volume 24.

The good news is that there is a new Editor taking over and there will be a Volume 25. You can meet him and hear about his plans in our interview.
 
This issue also marks a first (I believe) with the whole magazine being in Colour and weighs in at a very solid 60 pages. There is a lot in this edtion, so we will just give you some examples to get your interest and leave some hidden gems for you to find.
 
There are all the usual Archive features here, with 5 pages of news, a report on the South-West Show and lots of regular contributors. One of the bits of Archive has always been users recounting their experiences. As an example is this month's edition, and you can read about Chris Hall's quest to buildest the smallest portable RISC OS machine, Geoffrey Baxendale's experiences building and using a Titanium, Gavin Wraiths woes with a monitor and a Pi, amongst others.
 
There is a good selection of reviews/tutorials, and the magazine includes Stefan Frohling introducing the Cloverleaf Project, a look at !UCDebug from Bernard Boase and Steve Roy-Marker giving a step by step guide to creating a button with a glass effect (colour really does help on this type of article!).
 
Archive also squeezes lots of little hints and tips into spare corners, and this month includes how to reconfigure your Netsurf home screen, plotting graphs, screen-sharing and escaping from lockups.
 
The magazine would not be complete without some acknowledgement of Jim. There is a section of anecdotes from many users and a nice write-up of Jim's life by the Nagel family. It is also really good to see loads of 'old' faces back for this final edition, and there are articles from Mark Moxon and Paul Beverley.
 
I think Jim would have approved of his final edition!
 
In a nice final touch/tribute, you can also read this edition free online.
 
We look forward to seeing what Gavin Smith does in Volume 25.
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Archive 24:6 reviewed
  