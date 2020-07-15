log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Archive 25 release schedule announced (News:1)
- Rougol talk goes remote for Lockdown (News:4)
- Archive 24:6 reviewed (News:)
- Adventures in Optimisation - Audio mixing (News:3)
- India (Prog:1)
- RISC OS interview with Gavin Smith (News:1)
- NetSurf reaches version 3.10 (News:15)
- Archive 24:6 is 'in the post' and free to read online (News:1)
- June News round-up (News:)
- Baby steps... (PP:24)
Related articles
- Archive 24:6 is 'in the post' and free to read online
- June News round-up
- ROOL releases PI RC16
- May News round-up
- Do you have any short anecdotes about Jim Nagel?
- The future of Archive magazine
- Amcog games packs to keep you entertained in lockdown
- April News round-up
- Episode VI - Return of the JFPatch
- March News round-up
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Archive 25 release schedule announced
 

Archive 25 release schedule announced

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:06, 15/7/2020 |
 
Hot on the heels of Archive 24:6 being released, Gavin Smith has announced some dates and plans for Archive edition 25.

The first edition will be published with the date October/November (exact date to be confirmed), with a bi-monthly publishing schedule after that. The deadline for any contributions is 5th October.
 
We are hoping Gavin will be at the London Show to tell us about his plans and will keep you posted on all news. We will review the October issue as soon as it is released.
 
The magazine remains subscription based and you can now subscribe to the magazine and the pricing page has been updated with details. There are special offers for existing subscribers.
 
You read about Gavin's plans for Archive in his IconBar interview.
 
  Archive 25 release schedule announced
  SparkY (10:33 15/7/2020)
 
Gavin Message #124903, posted by SparkY at 10:33, 15/7/2020
Danger! Danger! High Voltage!
Posts: 685 		If the London show goes ahead, Archive will be there. Fingers crossed!
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: Archive 25 release schedule announced
  