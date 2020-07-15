



Archive 25 release schedule announced Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:06, 15/7/2020 | News







Hot on the heels of Archive 24:6 being released, Gavin Smith has announced some dates and plans for Archive edition 25.The first edition will be published with the date October/November (exact date to be confirmed), with a bi-monthly publishing schedule after that. The deadline for any contributions is 5th October.We are hoping Gavin will be at the London Show to tell us about his plans and will keep you posted on all news. We will review the October issue as soon as it is released.The magazine remains subscription based and you can now subscribe to the magazine and the pricing page has been updated with details. There are special offers for existing subscribers.You read about Gavin's plans for Archive in his IconBar interview Archive 25 release schedule announced SparkY (10:33 15/7/2020)

Gavin Message #124903, posted by SparkY at 10:33, 15/7/2020

If the London show goes ahead, Archive will be there. Fingers crossed!


