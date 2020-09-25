log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Justin Fletcher) (News:5)
- Getting EFF2 fonts installed on RISC OS 5.24 (Gen:4)
- Demo party release of RISC OS demo (News:)
- Stuart Swales talks to Rougol online (News:)
- PhotoFiler get first update in 12 years (News:6)
- RISC OS Direct Videos -4. Networking (News:)
- Own a Unique Silver Deuce Case... for Charity (News:1)
- Iris browser continues to evolve (News:3)
- August News round-up (News:)
- Rougol August meeting welcomes Cloverleaf Project (News:2)
Related articles
- Demo party release of RISC OS demo
- Stuart Swales talks to Rougol online
- PhotoFiler get first update in 12 years
- August News round-up
- July News round-up
- Archive 25 release schedule announced
- Archive 24:6 is 'in the post' and free to read online
- June News round-up
- ROOL releases PI RC16
- May News round-up
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: September News round-up
 

September News round-up

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:24, 25/9/2020 |
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
 
RISCOS developments shareholders received an email of updates.
 
5th October Deadline for Archive articles for October/November edition is approaching
 
Python 3.8 continues to evolve.
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: September News round-up
  