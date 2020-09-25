log in
The Icon Bar
:
News and features
: September News round-up
September News round-up
Posted by
Mark Stephens
on 07:24, 25/9/2020 |
News
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
RISCOS developments shareholders received an email of updates.
5th October Deadline for Archive articles for October/November edition is
approaching
Python 3.8 continues
to evolve
.
