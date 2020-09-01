log in | register | forums
Article archives
Own a Unique Silver Deuce Case... for Charity

Posted by Steve Fryatt on 23:50, 1/9/2020
 
A special announcement from WROCC:
Along with the more obvious problems associated with the cancellation of
this year's Wakefield Acorn & RISC OS Computer Show came two less expected
ones.
 
As befitted the 25th show organised by the Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club,
Andy Marks of RISCOSbits had produced us a very special silver edition Deuce
case for the first prize in the raffle that we had intended to hold. With no
show and no raffle, the Club is now in possession of a totally unique, and
very special item.
 
The case is silver coloured, with the Club's acorn logo on the lid, and the
Wakefield 2020 (25 years) show banner engraved on the side. It is designed
to take a Raspberry Pi 3+, and comes with an adaptor plate for a Pi 4.
 
Details and photos can be found at:
 
https://www.wrocc.org.uk/silver-deuce
 
The loss of the show also meant that we were unable to organise our regular
Charity Stall in support of Wakefield Hospice. Over the years the stall has
raised in excess of £20,000 to support their work, and at a time when
COVID-19 is having a great impact on charities, it was a shame not to be
able to add to that figure.
 
To this end, the Club will be listing the silver edition case for auction on
eBay on Thursday 3rd September, with the specific intention of raising money
for Wakefield Hospice. The retail price of the standard case is £30, but
given the unique nature of this particular one, we are very much hoping that
we can raise even more for the Hospice.
 
We would like to think that those who bid on the case and fail to win would
consider donating a similar amount in order to support the important work of
the Hospice in its 30th anniversary year at this difficult time. This can be
done via our JustGiving page, which passes the money direct to the Hospice:
 
https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wakefield-2020
 
In addition, donations from all members of the RISC OS community will be
gratefully received.
 
The Club would like to thank all of our exhibitors and visitors at past
Wakefield Shows, and hope that we will be able to see you all again in
person in April 2021.

 
Steve Fryatt Message #124938, posted by stevef at 00:14, 4/9/2020
Member
Posts: 18 		I can confirm that the eBay listing is now up and will close on Sunday 13th September -- https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/RISCOSbits-Deuce-silver-edition-case-for-Raspberry-Pi3-Pi4-RISC-OS-Linux/164365515987

Please bid generously for this unique item!

Full details are at https://www.wrocc.org.uk/silver-deuce, and its also possible to donate to the Hospice via the Clubs JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wakefield-2020
