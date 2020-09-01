



Own a Unique Silver Deuce Case... for Charity



Along with the more obvious problems associated with the cancellation of

this year's Wakefield Acorn & RISC OS Computer Show came two less expected

ones.



As befitted the 25th show organised by the Wakefield RISC OS Computer Club,

Andy Marks of RISCOSbits had produced us a very special silver edition Deuce

case for the first prize in the raffle that we had intended to hold. With no

show and no raffle, the Club is now in possession of a totally unique, and

very special item.



The case is silver coloured, with the Club's acorn logo on the lid, and the

Wakefield 2020 (25 years) show banner engraved on the side. It is designed

to take a Raspberry Pi 3+, and comes with an adaptor plate for a Pi 4.



Details and photos can be found at:



https://www.wrocc.org.uk/silver-deuce



The loss of the show also meant that we were unable to organise our regular

Charity Stall in support of Wakefield Hospice. Over the years the stall has

raised in excess of £20,000 to support their work, and at a time when

COVID-19 is having a great impact on charities, it was a shame not to be

able to add to that figure.



To this end, the Club will be listing the silver edition case for auction on

eBay on Thursday 3rd September, with the specific intention of raising money

for Wakefield Hospice. The retail price of the standard case is £30, but

given the unique nature of this particular one, we are very much hoping that

we can raise even more for the Hospice.



We would like to think that those who bid on the case and fail to win would

consider donating a similar amount in order to support the important work of

the Hospice in its 30th anniversary year at this difficult time. This can be

done via our JustGiving page, which passes the money direct to the Hospice:



https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wakefield-2020



In addition, donations from all members of the RISC OS community will be

gratefully received.



The Club would like to thank all of our exhibitors and visitors at past

Wakefield Shows, and hope that we will be able to see you all again in

person in April 2021.



A special announcement from WROCC: Own a Unique Silver Deuce Case... for Charity stevef (00:14 4/9/2020)

Steve Fryatt

Posts: 18 I can confirm that the eBay listing is now up and will close on Sunday 13th September -- https://www.ebay.co.uk/itm/RISCOSbits-Deuce-silver-edition-case-for-Raspberry-Pi3-Pi4-RISC-OS-Linux/164365515987



Please bid generously for this unique item!



Full details are at https://www.wrocc.org.uk/silver-deuce, and its also possible to donate to the Hospice via the Clubs JustGiving page at https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/wakefield-2020 [ Log in to reply ]

