  PhotoFiler get first update in 12 years

PhotoFiler is a long-standing RISC OS application. It is now freeware, and have just received its first update in 12 years thanks to Dave Thomas.
If you have not met PhotoFIler before, is one of those you install it, forget, it and wonder how you ever managed without it utilities. Once it is installed, you will be presented with thumbnail previews of any images. This is all transparent to you and instant.
PhotoFiler is very configurable and can interact with other image tools.
And PhotoFiler is very easily installed from PackMan (or you can download from GitHub).
PhotoFiler is well worth installing on your machines and running at startup. And it should definitely be on the RISC OS Direct build. PhotoFiler on GitHub
|nunfetishist (08:13 7/9/2020)
markee174 (17:18 7/9/2020)
nunfetishist (11:07 8/9/2020)
arawnsley (11:18 8/9/2020)
Rob Kendrick
Message #124939, posted by nunfetishist at 08:13, 7/9/2020
Today's phish is trout a la creme.
Posts: 513
|What is your process for getting these screen shots? They all seem to be scaled down, then scaled up to larger than original, and then with some subtle corruption thrown in in the form of thin lines where there shouldn't be anyway.
Mark Stephens
Message #124940, posted by markee174 at 17:18, 7/9/2020, in reply to message #124939
|Member
Posts: 82
|I usually take them on VNC on my Mac screen and then downscale in Preview. Do you have a better recommendation?
Rob Kendrick
Message #124941, posted by nunfetishist at 11:07, 8/9/2020, in reply to message #124940
|
Today's phish is trout a la creme.
Posts: 513
I usually take them on VNC on my Mac screen and then downscale in Preview. Do you have a better recommendation?!Paint?
Andrew Rawnsley
Message #124942, posted by arawnsley at 11:18, 8/9/2020, in reply to message #124940
|R-Comp chap
Posts: 538
|I'd recommend !Paint or !Snapper (the latter is slightly more complex to set up initially, but offers more flexibility and can grab things Paint cannot.
To downscale or change format, use !ChangeFSI or "The product formally known as ImageMaster" (ie. DPscan). There are others too.
All should be either part of your disc image, or can be download from !Store or PackMan for free.
