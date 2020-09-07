  PhotoFiler get first update in 12 years

PhotoFiler is a long-standing RISC OS application. It is now freeware, and have just received its first update in 12 years thanks to Dave Thomas.If you have not met PhotoFIler before, is one of those you install it, forget, it and wonder how you ever managed without it utilities. Once it is installed, you will be presented with thumbnail previews of any images. This is all transparent to you and instant.PhotoFiler is very configurable and can interact with other image tools.And PhotoFiler is very easily installed from PackMan (or you can download from GitHub).PhotoFiler is well worth installing on your machines and running at startup. And it should definitely be on the RISC OS Direct build.