



RISC OS Direct Videos -4. Networking Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:08, 18/9/2020 | Reviews







This 24 minute episode is all about Networking. The focus is mainly on RaspberryPi but everything is relevent to any other RISC OS machine.









The video is very much aimed at new users, although there is plenty of information for all in the video (I did not know that there was a popup to tell you that RISC OS has established an Internet connection on the bottom right of the screen).



The tone of the video is authoritative and reassuring. When we run the VNCserver and nothing appears to happen, we are told that this is what we should expect.



The video starts with basic networking via cable (it explains that there is not currently support for wifi on the standard Pi hardware). There is a nice step through with lots of screenshots.



Web browsing covers Netsurf (does not support sites like Facebook) and Otter (recommends at least a Pi3). The plan to replace Otter with a new browser is mentioned.



The PlingStore is introduced as is the RISC OS App store. Creating an account is covered although it is not needed to download all the free software. WeatherUK app is installed as an example.



Remote access is the next topic. VNC server is covered so that you can setup a RapsberyPi as a headless server. There is a very good walk through showing how to set this up, including how to swap the adjust button and make VNC run on startup. The Pi is shown being accessed from an Apple Mac using VNC Viewer and from an iPad.



Next !Avalanche is shown allowing two PI boards to access each other. This is suggested a s way to run software not on RISC OS (such as Libre Office).



Ftp is shown using !FTPc along with !ssh to remotely access a Pi running Linux.



If you are looking for a networking guide for any RISC OS machine, this video is recommended. It is very clear and guides you through every step with tutorials. My one complaint was the increasing number of ads being shown in Youtube. Not sure if RISC OS Direct can do anything about that.



Part 5 is all about programming and we look forward to reviewing it.



You can read our review of the previous episode



The latest edition of the RISC OS Direct Youtube videos (episode 4).This 24 minute episode is all about Networking. The focus is mainly on RaspberryPi but everything is relevent to any other RISC OS machine.The video is very much aimed at new users, although there is plenty of information for all in the video (I did not know that there was a popup to tell you that RISC OS has established an Internet connection on the bottom right of the screen).The tone of the video is authoritative and reassuring. When we run the VNCserver and nothing appears to happen, we are told that this is what we should expect.The video starts with basic networking via cable (it explains that there is not currently support for wifi on the standard Pi hardware). There is a nice step through with lots of screenshots.Web browsing covers Netsurf (does not support sites like Facebook) and Otter (recommends at least a Pi3). The plan to replace Otter with a new browser is mentioned.The PlingStore is introduced as is the RISC OS App store. Creating an account is covered although it is not needed to download all the free software. WeatherUK app is installed as an example.Remote access is the next topic. VNC server is covered so that you can setup a RapsberyPi as a headless server. There is a very good walk through showing how to set this up, including how to swap the adjust button and make VNC run on startup. The Pi is shown being accessed from an Apple Mac using VNC Viewer and from an iPad.Next !Avalanche is shown allowing two PI boards to access each other. This is suggested a s way to run software not on RISC OS (such as Libre Office).Ftp is shown using !FTPc along with !ssh to remotely access a Pi running Linux.If you are looking for a networking guide for any RISC OS machine, this video is recommended. It is very clear and guides you through every step with tutorials. My one complaint was the increasing number of ads being shown in Youtube. Not sure if RISC OS Direct can do anything about that.Part 5 is all about programming and we look forward to reviewing it.You can read our review of the previous episode here Log in to comment on this article

