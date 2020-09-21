log in | register | forums
Stuart Swales talks to Rougol online

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:08, 21/9/2020 |
 
Tonight, ROUGOL welcomes Stuart Swales (author of Fireworks, Pipedream 4 and one of the original RISC OS development team) to talk about his experiences. His talk is entitled From Fortran to Fireworkz, a programmer's voyage

The talk is free to attend and ROUGOL is currently running online so you do not need to travel to London either. All you need is to let ROUGOL know you are planning to attend and they will send you the Zoom link.
 
The event normally kicks off with general conversation at 7:30pm followed by the main event at 7:45pm. Hopefully there will be a recording available if you cannot attend live.
 
In honour of Stuart's talk, R-Comp are offering a very substantial discount on purchases of Fireworkz Pro in September on the PlingStore.
 
Rougol website
 
