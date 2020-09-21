log in | register | forums
Demo party release of RISC OS demo

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:21, 21/9/2020 |
 
This weekend there will be the graphics demo party at Function 2020 in Hungary. The event is running online so you can attend remotely for free just by signing up.

A new demo will be shown for RISC OS by Frank Fischer (former Frank Föhl) who developed the game "Iron Dignity" for RISC OS. Due to commercial reasons the game was only ever released on Windows. Frank Fischer also programmed the 3D Editor for the Merlin Raytracer for RISC OS. Merlin will be released again to the public as part of the Cloverleaf RISC OS project.
 
Frank Fischer will demonstrate the graphics demo this weekend in a life stream from the Function 2020.
 
You can watch 2 demos of Iron Dignity on youtube
 
