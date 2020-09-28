



A different kind of Archive Show report Posted by Mark Stephens on 17:01, 28/9/2020 | News







Rather than the traditional Show report (which covers all the stands), Gavin is thinking about a what else could appear in Archive. At the moment the aim is just to float some ideas (and definitely be complimentary to whatever ROUGOL are planning for their London Show).



One idea is that all those who would usually consider having a standard at any of the shows can have a 'virtual stand' in Archive. All they would need to do is to send Gavin some text, pictures, show news, details of special show offers, etc and he will publish it in Archive as part of a special section.



If you are interested, you will need to contact Archive by 5th October to get the details into the magazine.



Gavin is very keen to get feedback and ideas on what everyone in the Community would like to see. So what do you think?



Archive contact details



