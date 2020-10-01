Recent Rougol talks released on youtube





September - From Fortran to Fireworkz, a programmer's journey (Stuart Swales, Acornsoft and Colton Software)







August - Cloverleaf and ChatCube (Stefan Fröhling)







July - RISC OS Direct (Tom Williamson, WiFi Sheep)







June - Euclid and friends (Tony Cheal, Ace Computing)







Rougol has been going from strength to strength with its switch to online meetings. Being online has allowed them to tap into a wide range of global speakers and attendance has been up in the 40s for most meetings. It has also allowed the talks to be easily recorded. So if you missed any of the recent talks, you can now catch-up on youtube.There are still plenty of lively talks to come with be Jason Tribbeck on the 19th of October and Graph on 16th November Log in to comment on this article

