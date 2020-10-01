log in | register | forums
Recent Rougol talks released on youtube

Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:37, 1/10/2020
 
Rougol has been going from strength to strength with its switch to online meetings. Being online has allowed them to tap into a wide range of global speakers and attendance has been up in the 40s for most meetings. It has also allowed the talks to be easily recorded. So if you missed any of the recent talks, you can now catch-up on youtube.

September - From Fortran to Fireworkz, a programmer's journey (Stuart Swales, Acornsoft and Colton Software)
 

 
Download the Slides
 
August - Cloverleaf and ChatCube (Stefan Fröhling)
 

 
July - RISC OS Direct (Tom Williamson, WiFi Sheep)
 

 
June - Euclid and friends (Tony Cheal, Ace Computing)
 

 
There are still plenty of lively talks to come with be Jason Tribbeck on the 19th of October and Graph on 16th November
 
Rougol website
 
