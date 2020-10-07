log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Impression Free newsletters (News:2)
- Get your invitation to the London Show (News:)
- Recent Rougol talks released on youtube (News:)
- A different kind of Archive Show report (News:2)
- September News round-up (News:)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (Justin Fletcher) (News:5)
- Getting EFF2 fonts installed on RISC OS 5.24 (Gen:4)
- Demo party release of RISC OS demo (News:)
- Stuart Swales talks to Rougol online (News:)
- PhotoFiler get first update in 12 years (News:6)
Related articles
- Recent Rougol talks released on youtube
- A different kind of Archive Show report
- September News round-up
- Demo party release of RISC OS demo
- Stuart Swales talks to Rougol online
- PhotoFiler get first update in 12 years
- August News round-up
- July News round-up
- Archive 25 release schedule announced
- Archive 24:6 is 'in the post' and free to read online
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Get your invitation to the London Show
 

Get your invitation to the London Show

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:30, 7/10/2020 |
 
This year the RISC OS London show is online so there is no excuse not to attend...
 
Like much of the rest of your life, the London Show has moved online and will be happening on Zoom. So wherever you live, all you need to attend is a Computer and an internet connection. You can get the Zoom link by sending an email to ROUGOL who will send you the show link. Attendance is free. Details are here.
 
The Show itself takes place on Saturday 24th October, so keep the day free and we hope to see you there.
 
We will publish more details as ROUGOL announces their plans.
 
Show website.
 
RISC OS London Show
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Get your invitation to the London Show
  