Get your invitation to the London Show

Like much of the rest of your life, the London Show has moved online and will be happening on Zoom. So wherever you live, all you need to attend is a Computer and an internet connection. You can get the Zoom link by sending an email to ROUGOL who will send you the show link. Attendance is free. Details are



The Show itself takes place on Saturday 24th October, so keep the day free and we hope to see you there.



We will publish more details as ROUGOL announces their plans.



Show website.







