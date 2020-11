Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?Python 3.8 release continues to develop RISC OS 5.28 continues to creep forward towards release Jason Tribbeck did an online talk on sound for ROUGOL ( read our report ).CDVD Burn 3 is on its way with a new website Pluto updated to 3.18The London Show took place online. Read our report. Deadline for articles in next Archive is St. Andrews Day (30th November).RISC OS 5.28 arrives on ROOL website