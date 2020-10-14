log in | register | forums
RPCEmu updated for MacOS

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:50, 14/10/2020 |
 
In a previous post, we were very excited about the new release of RPCEmu for Linux and Windows. The good news is that Mac owners can now get equally excited as 0.9.3 has been ported onto the Mac by Timothy Coltman.

On Linux, you would compile the code from source. On Mac, there are several version of the software supplied as ready to run executables. You just need to download the RISC OS bundles of RISC OS from here and you have a fully operating RISC OS emulator on your modern Mac.
 
I installed the software, and found all the networking just worked! I ran the update on PackMan and there was no need to configure anything.
 
Have you tried the new release on your Mac?
 

 
Mac version on GitHub
 
  Philip52 (10:06 15/10/2020)
  dchen (10:55 15/10/2020)
    Philip52 (14:37 15/10/2020)
      Bucksboy (14:52 15/10/2020)
        arawnsley (22:27 15/10/2020)
        helpful (02:43 16/10/2020)
          arawnsley (13:30 16/10/2020)
        dchen (10:35 16/10/2020)
 
Philip Green Message #124956, posted by Philip52 at 10:06, 15/10/2020
Member
Posts: 7 		I would quite like to use this on my Mac but they lost me at "Compile or install RPCEmu in the usual manner for your platform".
I shall continue excavations when I have a bit more (hopefully) uninterrupted spare time.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
David Chen Message #124957, posted by dchen at 10:55, 15/10/2020, in reply to message #124956
Member
Posts: 3 		You don't need to compile anything. The linked page (https://github.com/Septercius/rpcemu-dev/releases) contains binary releases in DMG and ZIP format. Download and open them up, and there's a runnable RPCEmu waiting for you.

The only thing you will need to do is copy the "Data" folder out of the DMG or ZIP into a suitable place and tell RPCEmu where that place is when you first run the program.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Philip Green Message #124958, posted by Philip52 at 14:37, 15/10/2020, in reply to message #124957
Member
Posts: 7 		Thank you very much, David Chen.
I'll get stuck into that in just a few minutes.
Philip.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
George Greenfield Message #124959, posted by Bucksboy at 14:52, 15/10/2020, in reply to message #124958
Member
Posts: 75
0.9.3 has been ported onto the Mac.
What (if anything) happens when Apple switch to ARM chips for the Mac/iMac range?
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Andrew Rawnsley Message #124960, posted by arawnsley at 22:27, 15/10/2020, in reply to message #124959
R-Comp chap
Posts: 541 		Probably Arm (v3?) emulated in x86/x64 emulated on ARM64. And it'll still be faster than real RiscPC wink But maybe not by that much...!

[Edited by arawnsley at 22:27, 15/10/2020]
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Bryan Hogan Message #124961, posted by helpful at 02:43, 16/10/2020, in reply to message #124959
Member
Posts: 210 		The RPCEmu interpreter version should work on any cpu type, but slower than the recompiler. We had it running on the Raspberry Pi prototype way back at the London Show in 2011, although it took about 15 minutes to get to the desktop!
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
David Chen Message #124962, posted by dchen at 10:35, 16/10/2020, in reply to message #124959
Member
Posts: 3
0.9.3 has been ported onto the Mac.
What (if anything) happens when Apple switch to ARM chips for the Mac/iMac range?
It just needs to be recompiled as a "universal binary", which includes both x64 and ARM 64-bit., It'll work then on both Intel and ARM Macs.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Andrew Rawnsley Message #124963, posted by arawnsley at 13:30, 16/10/2020, in reply to message #124961
R-Comp chap
Posts: 541 		Ah OK, I'd forgotten that mode. I was thinking that any type of JIT was/is probably coded to be architecture-specific.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

