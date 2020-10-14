RPCEmu updated for MacOS

Philip Green Message #124956, posted by Philip52 at 10:06, 15/10/2020

Posts: 7 I would quite like to use this on my Mac but they lost me at "Compile or install RPCEmu in the usual manner for your platform".

I shall continue excavations when I have a bit more (hopefully) uninterrupted spare time.

David Chen Message #124957, posted by dchen at 10:55, 15/10/2020, in reply to message #124956

Posts: 3 You don't need to compile anything. The linked page (https://github.com/Septercius/rpcemu-dev/releases) contains binary releases in DMG and ZIP format. Download and open them up, and there's a runnable RPCEmu waiting for you.



The only thing you will need to do is copy the "Data" folder out of the DMG or ZIP into a suitable place and tell RPCEmu where that place is when you first run the program.

Philip Green Message #124958, posted by Philip52 at 14:37, 15/10/2020, in reply to message #124957

Posts: 7 Thank you very much, David Chen.

I'll get stuck into that in just a few minutes.

Philip.

George Greenfield Message #124959, posted by Bucksboy at 14:52, 15/10/2020, in reply to message #124958

Posts: 75 0.9.3 has been ported onto the Mac. What (if anything) happens when Apple switch to ARM chips for the Mac/iMac range?

Andrew Rawnsley Message #124960, posted by arawnsley at 22:27, 15/10/2020, in reply to message #124959

Posts: 541 Probably Arm (v3?) emulated in x86/x64 emulated on ARM64. And it'll still be faster than real RiscPC But maybe not by that much...!



Bryan Hogan Message #124961, posted by helpful at 02:43, 16/10/2020, in reply to message #124959

Posts: 210 The RPCEmu interpreter version should work on any cpu type, but slower than the recompiler. We had it running on the Raspberry Pi prototype way back at the London Show in 2011, although it took about 15 minutes to get to the desktop!

David Chen Message #124962, posted by dchen at 10:35, 16/10/2020, in reply to message #124959

Posts: 3 0.9.3 has been ported onto the Mac. What (if anything) happens when Apple switch to ARM chips for the Mac/iMac range? It just needs to be recompiled as a "universal binary", which includes both x64 and ARM 64-bit., It'll work then on both Intel and ARM Macs.

Andrew Rawnsley Message #124963, posted by arawnsley at 13:30, 16/10/2020, in reply to message #124961