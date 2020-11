ROOL updates DDE to release 30 Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:34, 10/11/2020 | News, Reviews







The headline features are :- a better BBC BASIC compiler (very nice to see it continue to be developed) with support for more recent changes to the language.

Support for the latest C18 version of the language in the C Compiler.

The documentation has been updated and there are the usual bug fixes. There are updates for existing users (and I was very pleased to find I qualified for a free upgrade).



ROOL announcement



