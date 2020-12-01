



RISC OS Developments Pinboard update Posted by Mark Stephens on 06:53, 1/12/2020







The new Pinboard is written in C and aims to be backwards compatible with the current RISC OS (and where possible RISC OS Select) Pinboards. It aims to add new features and to make the Pinboard more 'friendly' to new users.



The software is currently described as Alpha, but it is very usable. It is installed by merging in a new copy of !Boot and rebooting. There is a BASIC program supplied to revert.



The easiest way to see what has changed is to view the config menu







or the menu option







You will see there are lots of new toys in the cupboard!







The Open Pinboard folder provides a directory for saving files into so that they appear on the desktop. If you drag a file onto the Desktop, you will still get a link.



There are some improvements (which you can configure to make the desktop links look more visually clear and appealing) and more menu options. Make a note that these links can work like 'hard links' and you can delete the file from the shortcut.







Pinboard has an autosave option, so you can come back to find your desktop exactly as you left it.



Lastly, you now have sticky notes.







The new Pinboard looks like a really exciting update for RISC OS users. The best way to appreciate the Pinboard is to download and try it. The software is not yet on general release but if you would like to help testing, you can request a copy.



Once it is ready, the plan is to release it as part of the OS via ROOL.



