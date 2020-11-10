log in | register | forums
Free online build service for RISC OS

Posted by Mark Stephens on 18:10, 10/11/2020 |
 
It is now possible to build RISC OS code online with the free RISC OS Build system.

Gerph has rebranded his JFPatch service as the RISC OS Build System. You can access it via https://build.riscos.online (The older JFPatch URL will still work).
 
Gerph has working on and updating the service since May and the change of name makes the purpose and function of the service much clearer. The documentation is also much improved and available on GitHub
 
What the service does is to allow anyone to create repositories for their code (you do keep your code in source control right?) which will build the code automatically whenever a you make any changes to your code. This makes development much easier (and less error prone).
 
Gerph will be explaining more, and giving lots more information at his November ROUGOL talk on Monday 16th November. The talk is free and on Zoom (so you can attend wherever in the world you happen to be). It should be very exciting!
 
