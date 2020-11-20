Upgrading your RISC OS system to 5.28

Michael Stubbs Message #124998, posted by arenaman at 20:29, 20/11/2020

Posts: 107 That took me about three minutes to do. Thank you for the easy to follow guide. I am not sure how slick or not the upgrade to MacOS Big Sur is because, unlike RISC OS Open, Apple has screwed up the deployment of the new OS, resulting in many customers being unable to even start downloading it.

Mark Stephens Message #124999, posted by markee174 at 09:54, 21/11/2020, in reply to message #124998

Posts: 87 BigSur needs a 12 gig download so you need decent internet. It takes about 30 minutes to run but is largely automated.



We have 2 Mac boxes we used for testing at work and we actually had less issues with this update than moving to Catalina. On BigSur, we had to move all out Python tests to use 3.9 as 3.6 is now broken.

Michael Stubbs Message #125000, posted by arenaman at 18:59, 21/11/2020, in reply to message #124999

Posts: 107 Yeah, I've never had a problem with a MacOS upgrade up until now. I'm one of the people who just get the message saying that the upgrade could not be found. As a consequence, there is nothing to download.



Upgrading RISC OS was not as polished, but it was not exactly hard, and it worked first time for me. Without, I might add, getting the black screen first. Just straight into the desktop.



The script that sorted !Boot out was quite nifty. It only needs to take care of placing the ROMs and copying the new HardDisc4 image onto the old and we have ourselves a nice, automatic upgrader.

