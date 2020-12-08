Fireworkz Pro reaches 2.30

Andrew Rawnsley Message #125018, posted by arawnsley at 16:48, 9/12/2020

This functionality also applies to charts and graphs, which I think is a major benefit.



In most charting packages, the data is separate to the output graphics, so you have to export a Draw file out to use it in Impression/Ovation etc.



This is fine, but most charts are derived from data that may change or need to be updated. This can be a hassle.



In Fireworkz Pro 2.30, you can have your data (say) on one page, and the chart on the next. When you save your document into Impression / Ovation etc, you tell Fireworkz to display the chart page (rather than the data.



What will appear in your DTP app is the chart, just like a drawfile, but the data page is still there, hidden until it is needed. Just double-click (or ctrl-double-click, usually) the chart/frame in your DTP package, and up pops the data (and chart) in Fireworkz, for easy editing.

George Greenfield Message #125020, posted by Bucksboy at 10:00, 10/12/2020, in reply to message #125018

George Greenfield Message #125021, posted by Bucksboy at 14:08, 10/12/2020, in reply to message #125018

Posts: 79 I use !Fireworkz and am interested in upgrading, but I must say, R-Comp's site is remarkably uninformative about features of the latest, or indeed any, version of !Fireworkz - if you click-select the !Fireworkz entry in the site sidebar, it takes you straight to an order form. I have faith, Andrew, but not that much! It would be nice to have a brief summary of those features specific to !Fireworkz Pro, and a list of improvements relating to the latest version, so that an informed choice can be made.

Andrew Rawnsley Message #125022, posted by arawnsley at 16:06, 10/12/2020, in reply to message #125021

George - Fireworkz (like most of our products) is handled primarily on !Store. That gives the latest changelogs just by clicking the version number, so you can always see what has changed.



I simply don't have time to maintain the website, so you should regard !Store as the main source of info on our products and version numbers, just like App stores on other platforms.

George Greenfield Message #125023, posted by Bucksboy at 18:40, 10/12/2020, in reply to message #125022