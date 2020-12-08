The London Show (on or offline) would not be the same without some new software releases and R-Comp duly released Fireworkz Pro 2.30 for us in October.
Fireworkz Pro is the commercial version of FireWorkz, which is developed by R-Comp. The big new feature in this version is support for in Application editing.
One of the under-rated features of RISC OS is that you can edit embedded files in their own applications and resave them. For example, you can have an Artworks graphic displayed inside a Frame inside others softwares such as Impression, TechWriter or Ovation. CTRL and double click on the Artworks file and (assuming you have Artworks on your machine), the file can be opened and edited inside Artworks. The edited version can be saved back into the original file.
FireWorkz Pro now supports this feature properly, so R-Comp were demonstrating it as an easy way to edit Tables within other Documents. If you need a Table editor it brings a fully-featured Spreadsheet to the task. And it nice to see Fireworkz continue to develop and evolve.
R-Comp are offering discounts for existing users and you can get your copy from the PlingStore. R-Comp website
Fireworkz Pro reaches 2.30
arawnsley (16:48 9/12/2020)
Bucksboy (10:00 10/12/2020)
Bucksboy (14:08 10/12/2020)
arawnsley (16:06 10/12/2020)
Bucksboy (18:40 10/12/2020)
Andrew Rawnsley
Message #125018, posted by arawnsley at 16:48, 9/12/2020
|R-Comp chap
Posts: 549
|This functionality also applies to charts and graphs, which I think is a major benefit.
In most charting packages, the data is separate to the output graphics, so you have to export a Draw file out to use it in Impression/Ovation etc.
This is fine, but most charts are derived from data that may change or need to be updated. This can be a hassle.
In Fireworkz Pro 2.30, you can have your data (say) on one page, and the chart on the next. When you save your document into Impression / Ovation etc, you tell Fireworkz to display the chart page (rather than the data.
What will appear in your DTP app is the chart, just like a drawfile, but the data page is still there, hidden until it is needed. Just double-click (or ctrl-double-click, usually) the chart/frame in your DTP package, and up pops the data (and chart) in Fireworkz, for easy editing.
George Greenfield
Message #125020, posted by Bucksboy at 10:00, 10/12/2020, in reply to message #125018
|Member
Posts: 79
|I use !Fireworkz and am interested in upgrading, but I must say, R-Comp's site is remarkably uninformative about features of the latest, or indeed any, version of !Fireworkz - if you click-select the !Fireworkz entry in the site sidebar, it takes you straight to an order form. I have faith, Andrew, but not that much! It would be nice to have a brief summary of those features specific to !Fireworkz Pro, and a list of improvements relating to the latest version, so that an informed choice can be made.
George Greenfield
Message #125021, posted by Bucksboy at 14:08, 10/12/2020, in reply to message #125018
|Member
Posts: 79
Andrew Rawnsley
Message #125022, posted by arawnsley at 16:06, 10/12/2020, in reply to message #125021
|R-Comp chap
Posts: 549
|George - Fireworkz (like most of our products) is handled primarily on !Store. That gives the latest changelogs just by clicking the version number, so you can always see what has changed.
I simply don't have time to maintain the website, so you should regard !Store as the main source of info on our products and version numbers, just like App stores on other platforms.
George Greenfield
Message #125023, posted by Bucksboy at 18:40, 10/12/2020, in reply to message #125022
|Member
Posts: 79
George - Fireworkz (like most of our products) is handled primarily on !Store.Fair enough - thanks for clarifying.
