



Drag'n'Drop 10i3 edition reviewed Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:29, 18/12/2020 | Reviews









Drag'n'Drop is a quarterly RISC OS magazine published as a PDF file. As I have said before It reminds me of the 90s style Acorn magazines and is a mixture of news, reviews, listings, and tutorials. The listing are also available to save you typing.



The Drag'N'Drop website has been updated and the process of purchasing copies has been sampled and automated with the new online shop. I purchased by copy and rapidly received the link to download the PDF.



This month's edition is a little lighter on content (at 35 pages) but it is all good stuff! As the editor says in his editorial, 2020 has been an interesting year and a great time to pick to move to Scotland...



There are 2 pages of News. One of the great benefits of being a PDF is that it can include live links to website or software updates. There is a warning if these are likely to be large files (43 megabytes for Ghostscript).



A separate article shows you how to install RISC OS 5.28 on your Pi and also includes tutorials on the new features such as using the Global Clipboard and improvements to Draw and Paint.



There is a single, detailed review of the Amcog Game Scuba Hunter. Most of the articles in this edition are practical hands on tutorials.



If you are interested in programming, there is the start of a guide to programming Postscript. This first article explains what Postscript is, why you should learn it and introduces the basics (now you know why you needed that 43 meg download!). There is also a Tutorial on Getting started with Email using the Free Pluto Mail reader. For the more Artistic of mind, there is a tutorial on how to create a Celtic Knot in Draw (allegedly in 5 minutes).



The series on Schema 2 has reached Part 4 and shows how to create a Diploma certificate from Spreadsheet Data. As with all the other tutorials, there are lots of screenshots and step by step tips.



Finally there is a little BASIC application to type in (or you can buy the magazine with the code as a download). DO-IT provides the skeleton for a Application where you need to drag a file to an Application, do something to it (like convert or process it) and then resave the output. There is a detailed tear down on how the code works.



I enjoyed reading my copy and I hope 2021 will make for an easier time for Chris to publish this excellent RISC OS resource.



Drag'n'Drop website



