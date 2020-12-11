



Andrew Rawnsley speaks at ROUGOL December meeting Posted by Mark Stephens on 14:38, 11/12/2020 | News







He is also offering an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. The Icon Bar will be asking Andrew when he will be finishing his interview for us!



The talk is on monday night at 7:45pm and is remote so you can attend from anywhere. You will need a link - you just need to ask



See you there...



Details of Rougol meetings



