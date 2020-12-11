log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Andrew Rawnsley speaks at ROUGOL December meeting (News:)
- Fireworkz Pro reaches 2.30 (News:5)
- Textease Updated to 5.95 for RISC OS (News:1)
- Gerph talks to Rougol online (News:3)
- RISC OS Developments Pinboard update (News:1)
- Asigning and displaying memory on screen. Help please. (Prog:5)
- Messenger Pro hotmail settings (Gen:8)
- November News round-up (News:3)
- Jason Tribbeck talks sound to ROUGOL (News:4)
- Updating RPCEmu to 5.28 (News:)
Related articles
- November News round-up
- Free online build service for RISC OS
- ROOL updates DDE to release 30
- October News round-up
- RISC OS London Show 2020
- RISC OS London 2020 talks
- RISC OS Interview with Stefan Fröhling
- Rougol announces more details of online London Show
- RPCEmu updated for MacOS
- Get your invitation to the London Show
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Andrew Rawnsley speaks at ROUGOL December meeting
 

Andrew Rawnsley speaks at ROUGOL December meeting

Posted by Mark Stephens on 14:38, 11/12/2020 |
 
ROUGOL have arranged a December meeting with none other than Andrew Rawnsley on Monday 14th December. He will be providing updates on things that both R-Comp and RISC OS Developments have been working on in 2020 and hopefully being indiscrete about plans for 2021.
 
He is also offering an AMA (Ask Me Anything) session. The Icon Bar will be asking Andrew when he will be finishing his interview for us!
 
The talk is on monday night at 7:45pm and is remote so you can attend from anywhere. You will need a link - you just need to ask ROUGOL.
 
See you there...
 
Details of Rougol meetings
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Andrew Rawnsley speaks at ROUGOL December meeting
  