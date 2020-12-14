



CDVDBurn now updated to version 3 Posted by Mark Stephens on 09:20, 14/12/2020 | News







The software supports a wide range of USV and S-ATA drives and can now write BD-R and BF-RE media.



An exciting new feature is the "Disc Extractor" feature which allows direct access to ISO9660/Joliet Format. There is also a verify feature to check new copies against the original ISO image.



There are generous discounts for owners of previous versions looking to update.



Full details are



If you want to work with DVDs in RISC OS, you need CDBDBurn.



It is exciting to see lots of RISC OS software receiving updates in recent months. The latest good news is version 3 of CDVDBurn. This stalwart now runs on all RISC OS machines which have RISC OS 5.24 or later installed.The software supports a wide range of USV and S-ATA drives and can now write BD-R and BF-RE media.An exciting new feature is the "Disc Extractor" feature which allows direct access to ISO9660/Joliet Format. There is also a verify feature to check new copies against the original ISO image.There are generous discounts for owners of previous versions looking to update.Full details are here If you want to work with DVDs in RISC OS, you need CDBDBurn. Log in to comment on this article

