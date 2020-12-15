log in | register | forums
Fuse Sinclair Spectrum emulator updated to 1.5.7

Posted by Mark Stephens on 16:06, 15/12/2020 |
 
If you pine after the days of playing games on the Sinclair Spectrum, you will be excited to learn that the Cloverleaf project have produced a RISC OS version of the Fuse emulator using the latest 2018 sources. There is already an older version of Fuse for RISC OS which dates back to 2012 here.

This new version is now available on the Cloverleaf site to download for free. A selection of the best Speccy games will be available as part of the Cloverleaf RISC OS distribution. You will need to source your own rubber keyboard.
 
As a former Commodore user myself, I hope they will be updating Vice next and including some VIC-20/Commodore64 games as well (Blue Meanies please would be very nice to play again).
 
Coverleaf website
 
