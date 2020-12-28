log in | register | forums
Iris Christmas release adds more features

Posted by Mark Stephens on 16:32, 28/12/2020 |
 
A new version of Iris is now available for RISC OS Development shareholders. This moves the browser onto an updated version of Webkit and provides several UI and performance improvements for users.

Firstly load speed is much improved. The software takes about half the time it used to in starting up and installing on the Icon Bar. The software itself is not noticeably different in terms of time to actual rendering but everything else is sharper and quicker. More big improvements will come when the JIT compiler is able to be enabled. We might possibly also see some benefits when the RISC OS Developments TCP/IP stack is being used.
 
The second improvement is the addition of a Netsurf/Yahoo type front page for the browser. This is stored inside the Application inside the Home folder so that you can easily edit and customise it.
 

 
The third improvement is that the URL box now support search. If you start to type, it will also give you some suggestions.
 

 
It is really exciting to see Iris continuing to improve and a nice xmas present from RISC OS Developments to end 2020. We look forward to seeing what happens in 2021.
 
