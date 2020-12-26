Pass the time this Christmas with a selection of RISC OS and BBC Micro talks

What better way to spend your free time this Christmas while we're not allowed to go anywhere than to sit back, relax and enjoy some interesting presentations on a variety of Acorn and RISC OS topics?
Since 2014, ABug - the Acorn and BBC Micro User Group - have been holding regular events featuring talks on a wide range of topics relating to Acorn and RISC OS computers, both as in-person events and more recently as virtual events. We've selected a few of our favourites in this article, but the ABug website has a lot more talks available to choose from.
From the CFCH Collection: Phoebe - RiscPC 2
The Centre for Computing History's Jason Fitzpatrick talks about and shows off the Centre for Computing History's Phoebe RiscPC 2.
The Centre for Computing History's Domesday Emulator
Rhys Jones talks about how a browser-based version of BeebEm was developed to help preserve and make the BBC Domesday Project available online.
The Great Escape: RISC OS Conversion
David Thomas details how he reverse engineered the ZX Spectrum game and converted it to run on newer platforms.
Coding the REACH demo for the Acorn Archimedes
Sarah Walker presents a detailed explanation of how the REACH demo was created.
The USB POST Box... And an obsessive A5000 repair
Phil Pearson tells the story of purchasing an A5000 with a bad case of battery corrosion and his quest to bring it back to life.
If talks like these are the kind of thing that interests you, keep an eye on the upcoming events forum over at Stardot, where future ABug events will be announced.