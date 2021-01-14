TextEase reviewed - Presenter





What is Presenter

Presenter is the TextEase package for creating and playing presentations (similar to Microsoft Powerpoint or Apple Keynote). If you want a quick demo, there is a nice sample document called Victoria in the examples directory (easily accessed from the menu).







The example shows there is very much an emphasis on education given the background and history of the software. But you would be very wrong to dismiss it as simply an educational tool.



The package has a very similar interface to TextEase with some modifications to create presentations. So you can view all the slides (Storyboard) or work on a single slide at a time. As with TextEase, there is integration with Speak. There is a large range of built-in styles and you can add text effects, backgrounds, borders, etc. There is even a word count! I think most people will find their own creativity and artistic skills, the main limiting factor on creating a presentation.











There is a large selection of backdrops to use and you can also import pictures, clipart, text and create your own. You cannot (I believe) import any presentations from other platforms. There are a large number of save options inlcuding html. Personally I would like to see an export to PDF option (with animations) as that would allow the creation of cross-platform presentations.







There is a large selection of transitions available for revealing text on slides and moving between slides







The program also allows you to play presentations.







Final thoughts

If you are looking for a really easy to use Presentation software to create and show any sort of Presentation on RISC OS, Presenter is highly recommended (ignore any 'education' label or preconception). It might be nice to be able to create some custom transitions (although I am not sure I could decide which ones were missing). Where the software is currently less practical is when working cross platform. But is so nice to have a decent slide presentation package for RISC OS again! Elesar are actively developing the software and would welcome your suggestions for new features.



