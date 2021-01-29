Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
Lots of interesting items in the WROCC January Newsletter
TextEase updated to 5.97 with bug fixes and updated manual
Cloverleaf Kickstarter ends with some new plans Wakefield Show
will be online
January News round-up
Kevsoft (19:24 29/1/2021)
arawnsley (20:27 29/1/2021)
helpful (18:52 30/1/2021)
markee174 (19:57 30/1/2021)
Kevin Wells
Message #125066, posted by Kevsoft at 19:24, 29/1/2021
|MPdata+ rewritten and upto version 2.00
MPdata+ is an application to help keep tabs on your Member of the UK Parliament,
https://kevsoft.wordpress.com/2021/01/13/mpdata-goes-to-version-2-00/
Andrew Rawnsley
Message #125067, posted by arawnsley at 20:27, 29/1/2021, in reply to message #125066
|RISC OS Direct Pi 4 / 400 update now live at http://www.riscosdev.com/direct
This also includes a number of application updates as well as new OS features etc.
Bryan Hogan
Message #125068, posted by helpful at 18:52, 30/1/2021, in reply to message #125067
|Great news!
RISC OS Direct Pi 4 / 400 update now live at http://www.riscosdev.com/direct
Also, 500pix fixed width page, yuck :-(
Mark Stephens
Message #125069, posted by markee174 at 19:57, 30/1/2021, in reply to message #125067
|Any news on the south-west show which is traditionally in February?
