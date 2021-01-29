log in | register | forums
January News round-up

Posted by Mark Stephens on 16:38, 29/1/2021 |
 
Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?

Lots of interesting items in the WROCC January Newsletter
 
TextEase updated to 5.97 with bug fixes and updated manual
 
Cloverleaf Kickstarter ends with some new plans
 
Wakefield Show will be online
 
  Kevsoft (19:24 29/1/2021)
  arawnsley (20:27 29/1/2021)
    helpful (18:52 30/1/2021)
    markee174 (19:57 30/1/2021)
 
Kevin Wells Message #125066, posted by Kevsoft at 19:24, 29/1/2021
Member
Posts: 1 		MPdata+ rewritten and upto version 2.00

MPdata+ is an application to help keep tabs on your Member of the UK Parliament,

https://kevsoft.wordpress.com/2021/01/13/mpdata-goes-to-version-2-00/
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Andrew Rawnsley Message #125067, posted by arawnsley at 20:27, 29/1/2021, in reply to message #125066
R-Comp chap
Posts: 554 		RISC OS Direct Pi 4 / 400 update now live at http://www.riscosdev.com/direct

This also includes a number of application updates as well as new OS features etc.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Bryan Hogan Message #125068, posted by helpful at 18:52, 30/1/2021, in reply to message #125067
Member
Posts: 221 		Great news!

RISC OS Direct Pi 4 / 400 update now live at http://www.riscosdev.com/direct
The link to the mirror at the bottom of that page is wrong, link not found.

Also, 500pix fixed width page, yuck :-(
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Mark Stephens Message #125069, posted by markee174 at 19:57, 30/1/2021, in reply to message #125067
Member
Posts: 93 		Any news on the south-west show which is traditionally in February?
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

