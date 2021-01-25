log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- PinBoard updated to alpha8b (News:5)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (David Feugey) (News:10)
- AMCOG games at the January ROUGOL meeting (News:)
- TextEase reviewed - Spreadsheet (News:)
- R-Comp RISC OS installer updated to 5.28 (News:)
- Archive magazine announces...blishing schedule for 2021 (News:)
- TextEase reviewed - Presenter (News:)
- Book: Acorn - A World in Pixels (News:2)
- Aemulor (Gen:40)
- Online events for 2021 (News:)
Related articles
- PinBoard updated to alpha8b
- AMCOG games at the January ROUGOL meeting
- TextEase reviewed - Presenter
- R-Comp RISC OS installer updated to 5.28
- Iris Christmas release adds more features
- Textease 5.95 released
- Drag'n'Drop 10i3 edition reviewed
- Andrew Rawnsley is the speaker for the December ROUGOL meeting
- Fireworkz Pro reaches 2.30
- RISC OS Developments Pinboard update
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: TextEase reviewed - Spreadsheet
 

TextEase reviewed - Spreadsheet

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:59, 25/1/2021 |
 
TextEase if far more than just a DTP package. Depending on the version you buy, there are several additional programs included. In our first article, we looked at TextEase as a DTP/Word-processor and the packages available. In this part, we look at the Spreadsheet application (!TeTable).
 
!TeTable is the spreadsheet component of the TextEase Studio suite. It brings the familiar TextEase interface to a Spreadsheet application.
 

 
The spreedsheet adds all the features you would expect to find, including the ability to insert or delete rows and columns. Cells can include a wide set of calculations using the formula functions. There is even a say function which uses Speak.
 

 
There is a built-in charting function. Once the chart has been created it can be edited. The chart remains dynamic so editing the original data will update the chart.
 

 
Spreesheets can be saved as documents or templates and also as CSV so that the data can be loaded into other applications. It does not have the import capabilities of Excel or FireWorkz so less well suited to working with existing documents.
 

 
In Summary
The TextEase spreadsheet application offers a very competent entry level solution. It does not have quite the sophistication of Excel or FireWorkz, but everything most people will need with the very easy to use TextEase User Interface.
 
Elesar website
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: TextEase reviewed - Spreadsheet
  