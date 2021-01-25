



TextEase reviewed - Spreadsheet Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:59, 25/1/2021 | Reviews







!TeTable is the spreadsheet component of the TextEase Studio suite. It brings the familiar TextEase interface to a Spreadsheet application.







The spreedsheet adds all the features you would expect to find, including the ability to insert or delete rows and columns. Cells can include a wide set of calculations using the formula functions. There is even a say function which uses Speak.







There is a built-in charting function. Once the chart has been created it can be edited. The chart remains dynamic so editing the original data will update the chart.







Spreesheets can be saved as documents or templates and also as CSV so that the data can be loaded into other applications. It does not have the import capabilities of Excel or FireWorkz so less well suited to working with existing documents.







In Summary

The TextEase spreadsheet application offers a very competent entry level solution. It does not have quite the sophistication of Excel or FireWorkz, but everything most people will need with the very easy to use TextEase User Interface.



Elesar website



