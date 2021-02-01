



TextEase reviewed - Paint Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:59, 1/2/2021 | Reviews







Elesar website



TextEase if far more than just a DTP package. Depending on the version you buy, there are several additional programs included. In our first article , we looked at TextEase as a DTP/Word-processor and the packages available. In this part, we look at the Paint application (!TePaint).The Paint application of TextEase has the very familiar, but simpler and slightly modified interface. All the text features are not needed. There is also a floating toolbar.The picture bank option allows the import of clipart and images into your picture and the save option supports lots of image types including JPEG and BMP.There are all the usual drawing tools present and more besides. The symemetry and wallpaper tools are both great fun.Effects include brighen, darken and emboss, but not as many options as something like Variations.RISC OS already comes with a free Paint application and TePaint is not trying to compete with or replace it. Neither is it a PhotoDesk replacement. What it does offer is a very easy to use Paint application which you can have a lot of fun with.


