



Online events for 2021 Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:36, 4/1/2021 | News







This wednesday (6th), Wakefield kicks off with its online WROCC meeting. Matthew Phillips from Sine Nomine will be talking about all their products. The meeting is free to attend - you just need to email info2020@wrocc.org.uk today or tomorrow for a free invite. Their previous meetings were recorded and



Later in the month, ROUGOL will be holding its monthly meeting on 18th (topic still to be announced). Details and recordings of past events are on their



Looking further forward, it looks a reasonable assumption that most RISC OS shows in 2021 will still be online. We will update you with any announcements...



While we still continue to live in 'interesting times' in 2021, and most of us are confined to our homes, there are still lots of RISC OS related events for you to join in.This wednesday (6th), Wakefield kicks off with its online WROCC meeting. Matthew Phillips from Sine Nomine will be talking about all their products. The meeting is free to attend - you just need to email info2020@wrocc.org.uk today or tomorrow for a free invite. Their previous meetings were recorded and available online Later in the month, ROUGOL will be holding its monthly meeting on 18th (topic still to be announced). Details and recordings of past events are on their website Looking further forward, it looks a reasonable assumption that most RISC OS shows in 2021 will still be online. We will update you with any announcements... Log in to comment on this article

