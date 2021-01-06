



What is your current RISC OS setup? (David Feugey)









I have two RISC OS sets.



The first one is in the office and is used for all of my business activities. A good 2560x1440 screen, with a perfect audio setup and a Pi4 @2.0 GHz running RISC OS 5.28. Under the desk, there is a box with a PC (Intel NUC), accessible from RISC OS via RDP. I plan to add another computer for development work. I also have an ARMbook, not visible here.







The second set is in the workshop. Photos are taken from left to right.



The first computer is behind the screen. It is a Pi4 @2.147 GHz connected to an AverMedia device, for video sessions. The PC on the left is a semi-functional laptop, without a screen, and now used to upload videos (and a few other tasks, for example emulation).







The second computer is actually a collection of computers. Iyonix PC , Pi1, Pi2, Pi3 and Pi4. A complete set of CPUs running under RISC OS 5.28. This is my test bench, which is now used to create the new RISC OS 5 software catalogue for the RISCOSFR website. I also use it to test my own software.







You can see two computers here. Both are useful for reading and testing floppy disks and old media. The first one is a StrongARM RiscPC, with a full SCSI chain. The second one is an Archimedes 410/1 with all the options (ARM3, 4MB RAM, SSD). Both have a MIDI interface (DMI 50). They are my music studio :)







The last one, on the right, is an Acorn A7000+. It doesn't work very well, and it's not very useful for things other than testing my own software. If only I could find a one slot backplane to install my ViewFinder inside it... I could drive a better screen and try to find new uses for this computer.







If you want to add yours, send us send a pic and an intro on your RISC OS related setup (email to markstephens At idrsolutions.com), and we will add it.



