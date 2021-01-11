



R-Comp RISC OS installer updated to 5.28 Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:12, 11/1/2021 | Reviews











Upgrading RISC OS systems has become much simpler with recent releases. We covered how in an earlier article . However, if you are have a RISC OS machine from R-Comp, it is even easier. You can also take advantage of their very slick Installer which was updated just before Christmas to upgrade your machine to RISC OS 5.28.You download the Installer as an Archive from the R-Comp website and run it directly from the archive.It also allows you to read the changesClicking on the Upgrade OS will bring up a task window which automatically perform the upgrade, including reflashing the ROM. It warns you very clearly not to interrupt the process or you may not have a bootable machine.Once done, click on space bar, reboot and welcome to RISC OS 5.28|f you are an R-Comp customer, this is by far the simplest and safest way to update your machine and probably takes less time than reading this review. Log in to comment on this article

