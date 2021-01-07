log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- Archive magazine announces...blishing schedule for 2021 (News:)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (David Feugey) (News:)
- Book: Acorn - A World in Pixels (News:2)
- Aemulor (Gen:40)
- Online events for 2021 (News:)
- Drobe Launchpad Gone? (Gen:3)
- Pass the time this Christm...ISC OS and BBC Micro talks (News:1)
- Website cert expired (Site:2)
- Iris Christmas release adds more features (News:)
- Drag'n'Drop 10i3 edition reviewed (News:1)
Related articles
- Online events for 2021
- December News round-up
- Cloverleaf drops promise of including retro games with Kickstarter rewards (Updated)
- Fuse Sinclair Spectrum emulator updated to 1.5.7
- CDVDBurn now updated to version 3
- Andrew Rawnsley speaks at ROUGOL December meeting
- November News round-up
- Free online build service for RISC OS
- ROOL updates DDE to release 30
- October News round-up
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Archive magazine announces revised publishing schedule for 2021
 

Archive magazine announces revised publishing schedule for 2021

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:19, 7/1/2021 |
 
Having successfully taken over and published his first edition of Archive magazine (doubtless a steep learning curve he seemed to very successfully negotiate), the new editor (Gavin Smith) has announced sightly revised plans for the 2021 publishing schedule.

The next edition of Archive will be published later this month and will now be the January/February edition (rather than original planned December/ January). The contents are being updated to make sure it is bang up to date - Gavin would love to hear from you if you have any news for inclusion in this or any edition.
 
Contact details and deadlines for submission/ publishing dates can be found on the Archive website
 
You can read our review of the previous edition, here.
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Archive magazine announces revised publishing schedule for 2021
  