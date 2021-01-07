Archive magazine announces revised publishing schedule for 2021





Having successfully taken over and published his first edition of Archive magazine (doubtless a steep learning curve he seemed to very successfully negotiate), the new editor (Gavin Smith) has announced sightly revised plans for the 2021 publishing schedule.The next edition of Archive will be published later this month and will now be the January/February edition (rather than original planned December/ January). The contents are being updated to make sure it is bang up to date - Gavin would love to hear from you if you have any news for inclusion in this or any edition.Contact details and deadlines for submission/ publishing dates can be found on the Archive website You can read our review of the previous edition, here Log in to comment on this article

