  TextEase reviewed - Knowledge trees

This is a more specialised tool and looks much more focussed on Primary education. It lets you create and use Decision Trees. The familiar TextEase GUI has an additional Branches Menu which allows you to add questions and paths. The software does all the hard work with layout and arranging the trees.
Once you have created a tree, the software also allows you to run the decision tree and follow the tree as you answer questions.
I am not sure I would personally have a use of this module, but if you to create and experiment with Decision trees, it is very comprehensive and easy to use.
Elesar website