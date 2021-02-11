log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- TextEase reviewed - Knowledge trees (News:1)
- RISC OS interview with Steffen Huber (News:)
- CloudFS updated to 0.33 (News:3)
- AMCS free versions are live! (Gen:24)
- January News round-up (News:13)
- PinBoard updated to alpha8b (News:7)
- What is your current RISC OS setup? (David Feugey) (News:13)
- TextEase reviewed - Paint (News:)
- AMCOG games at the January ROUGOL meeting (News:)
- TextEase reviewed - Spreadsheet (News:)
Related articles
- January News round-up
- Archive magazine announces revised publishing schedule for 2021
- Online events for 2021
- December News round-up
- Cloverleaf drops promise of including retro games with Kickstarter rewards (Updated)
- Fuse Sinclair Spectrum emulator updated to 1.5.7
- CDVDBurn now updated to version 3
- Andrew Rawnsley speaks at ROUGOL December meeting
- November News round-up
- Free online build service for RISC OS
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: TextEase reviewed - Knowledge trees
 

TextEase reviewed - Knowledge trees

Posted by Mark Stephens on 16:43, 11/2/2021 |
 
TextEase if far more than just a DTP package. Depending on the version you buy, there are several additional programs included. In our first article, we looked at TextEase as a DTP/Word-processor and the packages available. In this part, we look at the Decision trees (!TeBranch).
 
This is a more specialised tool and looks much more focussed on Primary education. It lets you create and use Decision Trees. The familiar TextEase GUI has an additional Branches Menu which allows you to add questions and paths. The software does all the hard work with layout and arranging the trees.
 

 
Once you have created a tree, the software also allows you to run the decision tree and follow the tree as you answer questions.
 

 
I am not sure I would personally have a use of this module, but if you to create and experiment with Decision trees, it is very comprehensive and easy to use.
 
Elesar website
 
  TextEase reviewed - Knowledge trees
  Elesar (09:26 12/2/2021)
 
Robert Sprowson Message #125083, posted by Elesar at 09:26, 12/2/2021
Member
Posts: 24 		An example of a non educational use of Knowledge trees is to make a flow chart to diagnose a fault, like a support centre might use over the phone.

For example: Is the printer powered? Y/N. Is the feed light flashing? Y/N. Is there paper in the tray? Y/N. It's a paper jam.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

The Icon Bar: News and features: TextEase reviewed - Knowledge trees
  