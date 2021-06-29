



TextEase Reviewed - Turtle Graphics Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:04, 29/6/2021 | News, Reviews







!TeTurtle adds the ability to program in Logo Graphics to the TextEase package.







You get a nice animated turtle, which can be controlled from a keypad. This allows you to create and run sequences of Logo commands. Logo is a Computer language which provides commands to draw shapes by giving instructions to your turtle to move, turn, draw, etc. It seems less fashionable now, but works really well for introducing the concepts.



The keypad can have additional look and feels











You can also directly enter commands, access variables and create produres to build complex Logo commands.



All the usual TextEase editing and importing features are still available so you can add text and import images onto the canvas as in the included Maze game example, which your turtle can then draw over.







It has been 'a few years' since I last played with Logo and I had forgetten how much fun you can have with Logo. TextEase makes it very easy to use.



Elesar website



