LanMan98 revisited

Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:56, 26/3/2021 |
 
Another program to be 'adopted' by RISC OS Developments in 2020 was LanMan98. This works with LanManFS. It provides faster access to Windows network shares and also better naming and mapping options. I wrote this article on 2.06 and RISC OS Developments have just released v2.08

LanMan98 was originally available from WWS as a commercial application and you can still find it listed there.
 
It is now available as a free version from RISC OS Developments. The version is 2.04 - a slightly annoying feature in the changes list is the lack of dates against the version, but it appears to be 2015.
 

 
Comparing the contents with my existing copy (on right) suggests that the code has been at least recompiled since then.
 

 
A key feature for me is that it now runs on my Titanium!
 
It is good to see another longtime RISC OS formerly commercial application being given a new lease of life by RISC OS Developments.
 
You can get Lanman98 from !Store or directly from here
 
