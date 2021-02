February News Round-up Posted by Mark Stephens on 07:31, 26/2/2021 | News







CloudFS updated to version 0.33 with much better performance and no timeouts.



No South-West Show this year to leave 'room' for online Wakefield show in April



- a version tracking filing system for RISC OS



Python 3.10 release for RISC OS to try



Issue 104 of Drag'nDrop



Another new game



TextEase 5.98 is now available (free update to existing users), with some minor fixes and the manual has now been fully updated.



ROOL



Next edition of Archive magazine is on its way.



