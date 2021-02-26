February News Round-up

Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?
CloudFS updated to version 0.33 with much better performance and no timeouts.
No South-West Show this year to leave 'room' for online Wakefield show in April
HistoryFS - a version tracking filing system for RISC OS
Python 3.10 release for RISC OS to try here
Issue 104 of Drag'nDrop released.
Another new game to play.
TextEase 5.98 is now available (free update to existing users), with some minor fixes and the manual has now been fully updated.
ROOL announces a new version of the DDE
Next edition of Archive magazine is on its way.