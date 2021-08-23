



DPlingScan revisited Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:32, 23/8/2021 | Reviews







The software is still being maintained and updated by Chris Johnson (note to self to update to latest December 2020 release!) and you can download for free.







It indeed has scanning options.







But the software actually also offers a huge number of image processing and conversion options. For example, I use it for converting sprite files into png images for the Icon Bar articles.







There is a full set of image processing filters and a toolbar to crop images.







and a large selection of colour processing options.







So if you are looking for a RISC OS image processing tool, remember the DPlScan is a lot more than just a scanning program.



Is there any RISC OS software you have recently discovered?



Download link



It is always exciting to discover a (new to you) piece of software. I had never really looked at David Pilling's DPlngScan before as I use my Mac for all scanning. But it turns out that the software is actually very much more than just a scanner Utility.The software is still being maintained and updated by Chris Johnson (note to self to update to latest December 2020 release!) and you can download for free.It indeed has scanning options.But the software actually also offers a huge number of image processing and conversion options. For example, I use it for converting sprite files into png images for the Icon Bar articles.There is a full set of image processing filters and a toolbar to crop images.and a large selection of colour processing options.So if you are looking for a RISC OS image processing tool, remember the DPlScan is a lot more than just a scanning program.Is there any RISC OS software you have recently discovered? DPlingScan revisited arawnsley (18:43 23/8/2021)

Andrew Rawnsley Message #125192, posted by arawnsley at 18:43, 23/8/2021 R-Comp chap

Posts: 565 Well worth reminding people about this one, for sure!



Also, go into its Choices and configure for larger memory, and tweak the JPEG (etc) loading options to suit whether you want it intercepting things or not. That'll help improve your perception of the program, and make it slot neatly into your armoury.



I use a mixture of this and ChangeFSI when working on images. One nice feature of this is the dpi handling, allowing the creation and editing of high-dpi sprites. For example, I can convert a larger (2x) image using !ChangeFSI and then set it to be 180 dpi in !DPscan to work on !Sprites11 files.



Also, it is more respectful of masks and palettes when scaling (etc) than !ChangeFSI which is also extremely useful. [ Log in to reply ]

