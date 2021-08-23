  DPlingScan revisited

The software is still being maintained and updated by Chris Johnson (note to self to update to latest December 2020 release!) and you can download for free.
It indeed has scanning options.
But the software actually also offers a huge number of image processing and conversion options. For example, I use it for converting sprite files into png images for the Icon Bar articles.
There is a full set of image processing filters and a toolbar to crop images.
and a large selection of colour processing options.
So if you are looking for a RISC OS image processing tool, remember the DPlScan is a lot more than just a scanning program.
Is there any RISC OS software you have recently discovered?
Download link