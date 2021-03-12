log in
Article archives
The Icon Bar
:
News and features
: Daryl Dudey ROUGOL interview on monday
Daryl Dudey ROUGOL interview on monday
Posted by
Mark Stephens
on 05:34, 12/3/2021 |
talk
Quick reminder that Daryl is the speaker for the monday night online ROUGOL meeting. It is free to attend and you just need Zoom to watch it.
More details are on the
ROUGOL site
