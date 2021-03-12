log in | register | forums
Show:
Go:
Forums
Username:

Password:

User accounts
Register new account
Forgot password
Forum stats
List of members
Search the forums

Advanced search
Recent discussions
- ROOL updates DDE (News:1)
- Acorn Preservation Team wa... data before it's too late (News:)
- Another new game to keep you busy.... (News:1)
- February News Round-up (News:)
- Can oneUse flex in a GNU makefile? (Prog:1)
- Drag'n'Drop 10i4 edition reviewed (News:)
- Rougol February online meeting with Steffen Huber (News:1)
- Running Python on RISC OS (News:2)
- RISC OS interview with Steffen Huber (News:4)
- TextEase reviewed - Knowledge trees (News:1)
Latest postings RSS Feeds
RSS 2.0 | 1.0 | 0.9
Atom 0.3
Misc RDF | CDF
Site Search
 
Article archives
The Icon Bar: News and features: Daryl Dudey ROUGOL interview on monday
 

Daryl Dudey ROUGOL interview on monday

Posted by Mark Stephens on 05:34, 12/3/2021 |
 
Quick reminder that Daryl is the speaker for the monday night online ROUGOL meeting. It is free to attend and you just need Zoom to watch it.
 
More details are on the ROUGOL site
 
Log in to comment on this article

The Icon Bar: News and features: Daryl Dudey ROUGOL interview on monday
  