Article archives
Running Python on RISC OS

Posted by Mark Stephens on 08:35, 18/2/2021 |
 
It is really exciting to see a modern version of Python running on RISC OS. Python 3.8 has been out for several months now and there is a beta version of Python3.10 available to test from Chris Johns here. Chris talked about bringing Python to RISC OS in an interview for Icon Bar last year.

Python 3.8 is available via Packman
 

 
Python is installed into Apps.Development
 

 
and you can then run Python commands from the command line
 

 
or execute Python programs directly. Python code can be written in all your favourite text editors.
 
Python is an important language and not just for educational usage. We write all our inhouse scripts at work in Python because it is cross-platform, robust and easy to learn.
 
So it really exciting (and important) to have it running on RISC OS. Any chance you could look at Java next, Chris?
 
  Kevsoft (19:44 18/2/2021)
  SparkY (20:10 18/2/2021)
 
Kevin Wells Message #125089, posted by Kevsoft at 19:44, 18/2/2021
Member
Posts: 4 		I must get around to playing with python on RISC OS
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 
Gavin Smith Message #125090, posted by SparkY at 20:10, 18/2/2021, in reply to message #125089
Danger! Danger! High Voltage!
Posts: 689 		We have a four page spread from Chris in the last issue of Archive, in which he talks about bringing Python to RISC OS. He's also back with more Python goodness in the new issue (available imminently).

For the Raspberry Pi generation, Python is huge in attracting kids to RISC OS - or at least, not immediately putting them off by its absence. Well done, Chris.
  ^[ Log in to reply ]
 

