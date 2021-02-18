  Running Python on RISC OS

Danger! Danger! High Voltage!

Posts: 689

We have a four page spread from Chris in the last issue of Archive, in which he talks about bringing Python to RISC OS. He's also back with more Python goodness in the new issue (available imminently).



For the Raspberry Pi generation, Python is huge in attracting kids to RISC OS - or at least, not immediately putting them off by its absence. Well done, Chris.