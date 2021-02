  Running Python on RISC OS

It is really exciting to see a modern version of Python running on RISC OS. Python 3.8 has been out for several months now and there is a beta version of Python3.10 available to test from Chris Johns here . Chris talked about bringing Python to RISC OS in an interview for Icon Bar last year.Python 3.8 is available via PackmanPython is installed into Apps.Developmentand you can then run Python commands from the command lineor execute Python programs directly. Python code can be written in all your favourite text editors.Python is an important language and not just for educational usage. We write all our inhouse scripts at work in Python because it is cross-platform, robust and easy to learn.So it really exciting (and important) to have it running on RISC OS. Any chance you could look at Java next, Chris?