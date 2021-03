Some things we noticed this month. What did you see?Some interesting discussion on the RISC OS Awards on ROOL RISC OS Developments sends a newsletter update to all subscribers and has a new Iris build (v1.08).RISC OS Developments have also updated their RISC OS Direct build to work with all the latest Pi models.New update to VNC client !AvalancheDetails announced for Wakefield Show next month 7th Software makes MoreDesk and Moan available free.